Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court says she’s truly humbled by her nomination. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson thanked God for being here and her faith for guiding her.

Brown said while she does come from a law enforcement family, she noted she does have an uncle serving time on federal drug charges. She clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer and Biden had promised to nominate a Black woman to fill Breyer’s seat. Jackson is currently on DC’s federal appellate court.