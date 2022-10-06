Kevin Spacey Faces Civil Trial On Sexual Assault Claims

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London on July 14, 2022. Spacey heads to court Thursday, Oct. 6, to defend himself in a lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp, the actor who in 2017 made the first in a string of sexual misconduct allegations that left the “House of Cards” star's theater and filmmaking career in tatters. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

(AP) — Kevin Spacey is heading to court to defend himself in a lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp, the actor who was the first in a string of people to publicly accuse the “House of Cards” star of sexual misconduct. Jury selection begins Thursday in a trial expected to last about two weeks. The lawsuit involves an alleged encounter between the two men in New York City in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp said the older actor invited him to a party at his apartment, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests left. Spacey’s lawyers say it didn’t happen.