Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ Denies Sex Charges, Granted Bail

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursday after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

(AP) — Kevin Spacey’s lawyer has told a London court that the actor “strenuously denies” allegations of sexual assault. Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face charges of crimes against three men. He was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on July 14. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of five charges over alleged incidents between 2005 and 2008. The 62-year-old actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. The two-time Academy Award winner’s career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey denies the allegations.