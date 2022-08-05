Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project

A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city.

Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via Americas. The TIRZ is an incentivizing financing tool that’s often used to move big projects forward.

The Via Americas project is planned for the area between the Gateway and B&M International bridges. As proposed, it would consist of retail shops, restaurants, some office and residential space.

The developer is also planning the Kris Kristofferson Cultural Center, which would feature personal items and memorabilia from the Brownsville native’s award-winning music and acting career.