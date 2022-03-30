Key Port Of Brownsville Channel Deepening Project To Be Funded By Biden Infrastructure Law

A long-fought-for infrastructure project at the Port of Brownsville will finally be moving forward – the result of the Biden administration’s nationwide infrastructure improvement law. The port is being appropriated $68 million to deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel to accommodate larger cargo vessels.

The funds were announced by Valley Congressmen Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez, who say the channel deepening project will bring more and larger cargo ships, will reduce transit times, and make the Port of Brownsville more competitive.

Meanwhile, the Port of Brownsville Wednesday will play host to an economic roundtable to be headed by Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott along with top officials and stakeholders from the port sector will converse on supply chain issues among other matters impacting the Texas economy.