Key Step Approved Ahead Of First Orbital Starship Launch From Boca Chica

SpaceX is a step closer to conducting its first orbital launch of its Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach.

The Federal Communications Commission has granted a temporary permit for establishing a communications link between the rocket and the ground station. The link is necessary to gather crucial data during the flight – information that will convey whether any operational concept or design changes are required.

The launch itself still needs to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is conducting an updated environmental assessment of the Boca Chica rocket testing and launch facility, which has expanded far beyond the scope SpaceX laid out in 2014. The assessment is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. SpaceX is hoping to conduct the Starship orbital flight early next year.