Key US-Canada Bridge Reopens As Ottawa Protest Persists

Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks lined up in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have withdrawn their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge but ramped up demonstrations in cities across Canada. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

(AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing is open after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persists as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets. Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues, have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border and hurt the economies of both nations. Police in Windsor, Ontario, arrested 25 to 30 protesters and towed several vehicles Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge, which reopened to traffic late Sunday night. A senior government official told The Associated Press that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the leaders of Canada’s provinces on Monday morning.