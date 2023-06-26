Key Valley Trade Corridor Project To Get $150M Stimulus

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A priority transportation project in the Valley may be about to get a big financial boost. Governor Greg Abbott is calling on the Texas Transportation Commission to let loose $150 million for a portion of the new State Highway 365.

The 4-lane trade corridor would run 13 miles from Pharr to Donna, providing easier and faster access for commercial truck traffic from the international bridges to Interstate 2.

The segment is part of the longer southern route of the proposed Hidalgo County Loop project which is intended to route cargo trucks around the metro areas – speeding up trade and commerce and reducing congestion in the cities.