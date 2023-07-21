Kidnapped San Antonio Girl Rescued In California

A Texas man is under arrest in California, where a San Antonio girl he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted has been rescued. Police arrested 61-year-old Steven Sablan of Cleburne in Long Beach last week.

Sablan reportedly abducted the 13-year-old girl at gunpoint on July 6th and assaulted her several times during the drive to California. He was indicted Thursday on federal charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He faces up to life in federal prison.