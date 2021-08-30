LOCAL

Kidnapping With Injuries Investigated In Mission

A kidnapping with injuries is under investigation in Mission. Police say a 55 year old and an 18 year old were kidnapped near Fourth Street and Canal Avenue early Sunday. They were later found and are safe.

Investigators say one of the kidnapping suspects is hospitalized with a head injury after he jumped from a vehicle during a chase. The 18-year old kidnapping victim was treated after getting pistol whipped during the incident. Police say a second suspect is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

