Kids 5-11 Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine Booster

FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York, on Feb. 5, 2021. In a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, drugmaker Pfizer Inc. said it has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental coronavirus pill, in a move that could make its treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Younger kids will now be able to get a COVID booster shot. Children ages five through 11 are being made eligible for a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The FDA issued the authorization Tuesday. Commissioner Robert Califf noted there have been more children hospitalized due to COVID since the Omicron variant became the dominant strain in the country.