Killer Gets Prison

A Texas man who killed his mother with a machete and then went out to eat for fast food is headed to prison. Jonathan Taylor pled guilty this week in Galveston. A judge sentenced him to 50-years behind bars, as part of a plea deal.

Taylor was arrested late last year when he showed up to a Wendy’s restaurant, covered in blood. He initially told police that he had been robbed, but later admitted to attacking his mother. The 68-year-old was found in what Galveston police described as a “chaotic and bloody scene.”