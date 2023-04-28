Killer Of Teen Runaway In 2020 Convicted

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Rio Hondo man was found guilty Friday afternoon in the vicious stabbing death of a teenage runaway from Harlingen.

A Cameron County jury deliberated only a short time before convicting 22-year-old Jesus Saldana Ramirez of the murder of 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo almost three years ago. Castillo’s body was found off of Bob Youker Street south of Valley International Airport. The autopsy showed she had been stabbed more than 60 times.

Friday afternoon’s verdict came after a 3-day trial. Ramirez faces a sentence of up to life in prison.