Killer Of Teen Runaway In 2020 Sentenced To 55 Years

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 55-year prison sentence has been handed down against a Rio Hondo man for stabbing to death a 15-year-old runaway from Harlingen. 22-year-old Jesus Saldana Ramirez heard his punishment Monday. He’d been convicted Friday of the 3-year-old murder of 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo following a 3-day trial.

In a statement released after the sentencing, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said Saldana sexually exploited and stabbed Castillo, then left her by the side of a road with no concern for her survival.

Castillo’s body was found off of Bob Youker Street south of Valley International Airport May 17th 2020.