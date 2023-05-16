Killer Tornado In Laguna Heights On Ground For Two Minutes

(Laguna Heights, TX) — The National Weather Service confirms the tornado that touched down in Laguna Heights near Brownsville this weekend was on the ground for two minutes. But it was enough time for the EF-One tornado to leave one person dead and at least eleven others injured. Investigators say 41-year-old Robert Flores was killed when the tornado dropped a trailer on his home. The twister early Saturday had wind speeds between 86- and 105-miles-per-hour. In some places, wind speeds may have topped 110 miles an hour.