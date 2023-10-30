Killer Who Ran To Costa Rica In Court

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

Jury selection is under way in Austin for the woman accused of killing a professional cyclist and then running to Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Armstrong faces murder charges for the death of Mo Wilson, who was dating her ex-boyfriend. She has pled not guilty. After the shooting, police say Armstrong sold her Jeep for cash and used her sister’s passport to flee the country. She had dyed her hair and reportedly undergone plastic surgery before being caught. If found guilty, the 36-year old faces life in prison