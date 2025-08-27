(Greenbelt, MD) – A judge is keeping a man in the U.S. who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration. A district judge has ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia must remain in the nation until after an evidentiary hearing scheduled for October 6th with testimony from Trump administration officials.

Abrego Garcia is expected to remain in ICE custody until his upcoming hearing, and he is also separately seeking to renew his bid for asylum. The Trump administration is moving to quickly re-deport Abrego Garcia as he faces human smuggling charges, and it comes after the administration deported him to El Salvador earlier this year.