TRENDINGWORLD

Kim Jong Un’s Sister Warns Of ‘destruction’ Of S.Korean Ties

By 21 views
0
In this image taken from video provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's first underwater-launched ballistic missile is test-fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine at an undisclosed location in the waters of South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The rival Koreas test-launched ballistic missiles hours apart from each other on Wednesday in a display of military assets that came amid a faltering diplomatic push to strip North Korea of its nuclear program. South Korea's presidential office said it conducted its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test on Wednesday afternoon. It said a domestically built missile fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

(AP) — The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader has criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in and threatened a “complete destruction” of relations hours after Moon said South Korea’s growing missile capabilities will serve as a “sure deterrence” against North Korean provocations. Moon made the comments after South Korea’s first successful test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The test came hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles into the sea.

In a statement, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, criticized Moon’s description of the North Korean missile tests as a provocation, and warned of a “complete destruction” of relations if Moon continues with what she described as slander of North Korea.

 

Milley Defends Calls To Chinese As Effort To Avoid Conflict

Previous article

Bus Driver Shortages Hit States

Next article

You may also like

More in TRENDING