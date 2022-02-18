Kim Potter Sentenced To 2 Years In Daunte Wright’s Death

Daunte Wright's parents, Aubrey Wright and Katie Wright, react after former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )

(AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black. The sentence issued Friday is below the range of six to 8 1/2 years in prison recommended by state guidelines. But Judge Regina Chu said she found mitigating factors exist that gave her the authority to go lower.

Wright’s mother voiced disappointment at the sentence, saying “the justice system murdered him all over again.”