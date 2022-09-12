King Charles Addresses Scottish Parliament

Members of the public are streaming past Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at a vigil in Scotland. Earlier, King Charles III addressed the Scottish Parliament for the first time as the new monarch. He shared his mother’s admiration for the Scottish people and vowed to follow her “inspiring example.”

Meantime, a Scottish Minister called Queen Elizabeth’s love for the country “legendary.” Speaking at her service at Saint Giles’ Cathedral, Reverend Calum MacLead noted the comfort she took being at the Balmoral estate.