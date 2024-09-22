Kirby Says Middle East Cease-Fire Talks Not Making Progress

The White House admits cease-fire talks are not making any progress in the Middle East. National Security spokesman John Kirby said today said the U.S. is working to de-escalate the situation and achieve peace, but added there’s been no significant progress towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Kirby urged restraint saying it’s not in the best interest of either side to carry out military attacks at this time. The comments come as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire across Lebanon’s border on Sunday.