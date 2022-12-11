Kirby: U.S. Made Proposal For Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner

The White House says a “very serious, specific proposal” was made to Russia for the release of both Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the proposal, just “didn’t go anywhere with the Russians.”

Kirby said it became clear as talks progressed that they were treating Whelan very differently because of the “sham espionage charges” against him. Griner was released from Russian custody last week after the U.S. made a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. She was serving a nine-year prison sentence after Russian airport officials discovered hashish in her luggage in February.