Kirby: U.S. Wants Israel To Lower Intensity Of Attacks

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says the U.S. has had intense talks with Israel to lower the intensity of its attacks in Gaza.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Kirby said Israel has “taken some steps” to get there, including fewer air strikes and pulling some troops out. He did not say there’s a specific timetable for the transition to a lower intensity phase, other than to say it’s coming “very, very soon.”

Kirby added that more trucks delivering humanitarian aid need to get into Gaza each day.