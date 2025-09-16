File photo: Supporters gather at a makeshift memorial in Orem, Utah, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Utah Valley University for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot during an event on the campus. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Texas Education Agency is investigating nearly 200 reports of public school teachers making crude jokes about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The state’s biggest teacher’s union called it a “witch hunt.” Some firings have been confirmed. N

ear Houston, a football coach in the Klein school distinct was terminated for a social media post. And, near San Antonio, the Jourdanton school district said it is taking “appropriate steps” against one of its teachers for the same thing.