Knife Attack In German City Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect Arrested

Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured five others, some seriously, in Germany’s southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday before being shot by police and arrested.

Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. They said his life was not in danger from his gunshot wound. Bavaria’s top security official said the injured include a young boy, whose father was probably among the dead. He said the suspect was in psychiatric treatment before the attack and had been known to police.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Bavaria’s governor expressed shock over the attack and thanked pedestrians who had confronted the suspect until police arrived.