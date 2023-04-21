Knife-Wielding Coastal Bend Man Shot, Wounded By Edinburg Police

A Robstown man is in a local hospital after being shot by police in Edinburg Friday mid-morning.

According to police, the man, who was wielding a knife, was acting agitated and angry and had spit at someone in the area of Owassa Road and Highway 281. Responding officers told the man to drop the knife, but police say he instead raised it, and one of the officers opened fire, shooting him in one of his legs.

The man was hospitalized with what police say were non-life-threatening wounds. No one else was hurt.