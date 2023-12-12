Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead By Police In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man early this morning.

A McAllen police spokeswoman says officers were patrolling when a man waved them down near Nolana and 23rd at around 3:30. As the officers approached the man, the spokeswoman says the man approached them with a knife and then suddenly charged. One of the officers opened fire, shooting the man in his upper body. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators later confirmed that several hours earlier, the suspect had stabbed and seriously wounded a man at a location on Business 83 several miles south.

Police haven’t disclosed his condition nor why he’d been attacked. The man shot dead by police is identified as 37-year-old Delwyn Jeovany Pinto, believed to be from Southern California.