Kobe Bryant Family Settles Photo Lawsuit For $28.5 Million

FILE - Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant's widow, leaves a federal courthouse with her daughter Natalia, center left, soccer player Sydney Leroux, center right, in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to settle legal issues surrounding photos of the body of the NBA star and others who were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. Attorneys say Los Angeles County agreed to pay Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, and their daughters $13.5 million on top of the $15 million that jurors awarded her at a trial in August. County deputies and firefighters had shot photos of the bodies and shared them with others in their departments. A county lawyer said the pictures were part of their job, but Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer said they were shared as “visual gossip.”