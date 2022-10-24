Korean Air Plane Overshoots Runway, Shuts Philippine Airport

A man walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. (AP Photo/Juan Carlo De Vela)

A man walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. (AP Photo/Juan Carlo De Vela)

(AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remains stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 11 crewmembers and 162 passengers who had to use the emergency slides to escape.

Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. Korean Air said the plane tried to land twice in poor weather and overshot the runway on the third attempt.