Korean TX GOP House Candidate: I Don’t Want Chinese Here

A Korean Texas Republican House candidate does not want Chinese in the U.S. Sery Kim told a candidate forum in Arlington last night China brought coronavirus into the world, steals intellectual property, and refuses accountability.

Kim defended her comments saying her parents are from South Korea. She also says the comments are needed because the U.S. is silent on China’s crackdown on democracy-advocates in Hong Kong.

The former Trump Administration official is looking to replace the late Congressman Ron Wright. Other candidates include Wright widow, Susan Wright, and Army veteran Michael Egan.