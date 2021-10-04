Koreas Talk On Hotline Restored After North’s Missile Tests

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, an unidentified South Korean military officer makes a test call with a North Korean officer through an inter-Koran military communication line at an undisclosed location near the demilitarized zone, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. North Korea restored dormant communication hotlines with South Korea in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday in an apparent hard push to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP).

(AP) — South Korea says the two Koreas have restored a stalled communication channel after a hiatus in a small reconciliation step.

The restoration of an inter-Korean hotlines came three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry says liaison officials from the two Koreas exchanged messages over a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning.

North Korea resumed missile tests in September after six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.