Krakow Cancels Roger Waters Gigs, Urges Him To Visit Ukraine

FILE - Roger Waters performs at the United Center on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. Polish media are reporting that Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine. An official with the concert arena in Krakow where Waters had been scheduled to perform in April said the musician's manager had withdrawn the April performances without giving a reason. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — A Krakow councilman says the Polish city cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine. And he invited the singer to join him on a visit to Ukraine to see the extent of Russian crimes.

Councilman Lukasz Wantuch said the city owns the arena where two Waters’ concerts had been scheduled for April before being canceled. He said that Waters was free to perform in a private venue if he wishes.

Wantuch spearheaded a symbolic resolution to declare Waters “persona non grata” in Krakow. He also invited Waters on Monday to join him on a visit to Ukraine to see for himself the extent of devastation caused by Russian attacks.