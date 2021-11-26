Krause Drops Out Of Race Against Paxton For Texas AG

The race for Texas attorney general now has one fewer Republican in it. State Representative Matt Krause of Fort Worth says he’s dropping out of the race and running instead for Tarrant County district attorney.

Incumbent Ken Paxton is seeking reelection to a third term next year. His remaining GOP challengers are Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert of Tyler, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. At least three Democrats are also interested in the job.