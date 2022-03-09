Kremlin Accuses U.S. Of Declaring ‘Economic War’

The Kremlin is accusing the U.S. of declaring “economic war” against Russia. Their spokesperson said Russia would “do what is best for our interests” in order to overcome the current economic conditions.

Those comments were made a day after President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports. That move was just the latest in a series of actions the U.S. and its allies have taken to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. However, the oil import ban is leading to fears of even higher gas prices in the U.S.