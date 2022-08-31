WORLD

Kremlin Calls Mikhail Gorbachev’s “Romanticism” About The West Wrong

The Kremlin says former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was wrong about the prospect of becoming friendly with the West.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says while he was a good leader who helped end the Cold War, he shouldn’t have looked toward “a period of eternal romance” between the Soviet Union and the West.

Putin only commented that Gorbachev led the country “during a period of complex and dramatic changes and large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges.” The remarks came after Gorbachev died on Tuesday.

