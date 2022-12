In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, in Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Russian Federal Security Service via AP)

Russia is warning folks to not mistake the prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner for an improvement in relations with the U.S. Speaking to a Russian newspaper, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said relations between the U.S. and Russia are still “in a sorry state.”

He insisted the talks that led to Griner being exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout were the only reason why the two nations were talking. Relations have gone south since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year.