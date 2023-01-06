Kremlin-Ordered Truce Is Uncertain Amid Mutual Mistrust

(AP) — An uneasy calm in Kyiv has been broken by air-raid sirens that also blared across the rest of Ukraine. That’s despite a Russian cease-fire declaration for the Orthodox Christmas.

No explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital. And reports of sporadic fighting elsewhere in the country could not be confirmed. But clashes there could take hours to become public. Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve celebrations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his forces to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire. Ukrainian and Western officials have dismissed the move as a ploy. Ukraine’s president issued a Christmas Eve message saying Ukrainians are one big family united in a belief in victory.