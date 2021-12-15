Kremlin: Xi Supports Putin’s Pursuit Of Guarantees From West

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right on the screen, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have held a video call to discuss bilateral relations and international affairs. The summit Wednesday comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that is stoking fears of a possible invasion. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The Kremlin says Chinese President Xi Jinping is supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO’s eastward expansion.

Putin and Xi spoke on Wednesday as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border. The Kremlin has denied harboring plans to invade its neighbor, and Putin has demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there.

The Russian leader said he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and will attend the 2022 Winter Olympics taking place in China’s capital.