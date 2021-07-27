LOCAL

Kristi Noem Visits Border, Visits SD Troops Helping Border Agents

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem makes a brief Valley stop to visit her state’s troops helping border agents.

A statement on SD-dot-Gov says Noem arrived yesterday and spoke with a contingent of nearly 50-South Dakota National Guard members helping the Texas National Guard in support of the Border Patrol. She said another 125-troops will be sent from South Dakota later this year.

The Republican politician thanked those “who have volunteered for this deployment” which she says is “strengthening our border security.”

