Krueger, Ex-Texas Congressman And Diplomat, Dies At 86

FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors awards dinner at the International Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2004. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86. A family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said he died Saturday, April 30, 2022 in his New Braunfels, Texas home after suffering congestive heart failure. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)

(AP) — Robert Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86.

Lux Funeral Home of New Braunfels, Texas, confirmed the death but had no other details. Family members didn’t return messages from The Associated Press, but a family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said Krueger died Saturday in his New Braunfels home after suffering congestive heart failure.

Krueger entered politics from his first election to the U.S. House in 1974. His last elective office was the Texas Railroad Commission from 1991 to 1993.