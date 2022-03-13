Kyiv Mayor: “Every Ukrainian Is A Target”

(Kyiv) — “Every Ukrainian is a target” of the invading Russian forces. That’s according to the mayor of Kyiv.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir called for more sanctions against Russia and additional weapons.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces are roughly 15 miles outside the center of Kyiv and according to the Klitschko brothers, have the city under a constant threat of shelling. They noted that while they were concerned about Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons, they don’t believe Kyiv will fall in the near future since the Ukrainian people are “highly motivated” to defend their country.