Kyle Busch Violated Mexican Gun Laws On Recent Vacation

FILE - Kyle Busch watches during NASCAR Cup Series auto race qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on Aug. 6, 2022. Busch, who was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun was discovered in his luggage, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition earlier this month by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum. The federal Attorney General’s Office said that the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond. The office did not say how much he paid. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)