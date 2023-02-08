Kyle Busch Violated Mexican Gun Laws On Recent Vacation

(AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage. A judge in Quintana Roo, which is home to Cancun and Tulum, sentenced Busch earlier this month to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine for illegally possessing the gun in Mexico. But the federal Attorney General’s Office said the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid an unspecified bond. Busch has apologized for the incident and called it a mistake. A NASCAR spokesperson says Busch informed the sanctioning body of the incident and isn’t facing any punishment.