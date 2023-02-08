NATIONAL

Kyle Busch Violated Mexican Gun Laws On Recent Vacation

Fred CruzBy 0 view
0
FILE - Kyle Busch watches during NASCAR Cup Series auto race qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on Aug. 6, 2022. Busch, who was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun was discovered in his luggage, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition earlier this month by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum. The federal Attorney General’s Office said that the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond. The office did not say how much he paid. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage. A judge in Quintana Roo, which is home to Cancun and Tulum, sentenced Busch earlier this month to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine for illegally possessing the gun in Mexico. But the federal Attorney General’s Office said the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid an unspecified bond. Busch has apologized for the incident and called it a mistake. A NASCAR spokesperson says Busch informed the sanctioning body of the incident and isn’t facing any punishment.

 

Fred Cruz

Lucky Player In Seattle Suburb Wins $754.6M Powerball Prize

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL