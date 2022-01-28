NATIONAL

Kyle Rittenhouse Heads To Court To Get Gun Used In Shootings

Fred CruzBy 35 views
0
FILE- Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's gun as he gives the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shootings of three men during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest – including the gun he used in the shootings. The filing said Rittenhouse wants to make sure the gun "is properly destroyed." (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File)

(AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to hear arguments on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men in self defense, during a protest in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two of them. A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide. Rittenhouse has filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle and other property investigators seized from him. A spokesman said Rittenhouse wants to destroy all of it so nothing can be used as a political symbol. Judge Bruce Schroeder is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion during a hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County circuit court.

 

Fred Cruz

Toyota Heading To Moon With Cruiser, Robotic Arms, Dreams

Previous article

US Tries To Name And Shame Russian Disinformation On Ukraine

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL