LA Cops Pull Pilot From Plane Moments Before Train Hits It

In this screen grab from a body cam video provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, a commuter train crashes with a plane which had just taken off from nearby Whiteman Airport Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Pacoima, Calif. Los Angeles police officers pulled an injured pilot from the wreckage of a small plane that crash landed on railroad tracks just moments before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft over the weekend. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna crashed Sunday afternoon and a commuter train came roaring roaring through just minutes later. Luckily a police station was only blocks away, and four officers disentangled the bloodied pilot from the cockpit moments before the train smashed the plane to pieces.

A police sergeant who joined the rescue says he requested for the train to be stopped, but that there may not have been enough time.

 

