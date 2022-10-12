NATIONAL

LA Council Faces Uncertainty Amid Furor Over Racist Remarks

A protester holding a sign protest outside City Hall during the Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is mired in uncertainty. President Joe Biden is calling for three members to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a meeting in which racist language was used to mock their colleagues. Three current or former members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. It’s possible resignations could create new vacancies. It’s not known if the Council can assemble the required 10 members — out of 15 total — to conduct business Wednesday. Raphael Sonenshein — who heads the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles — calls the situation chaotic.

 

