LA Council Faces Uncertainty Amid Furor Over Racist Remarks

(AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is mired in uncertainty. President Joe Biden is calling for three members to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a meeting in which racist language was used to mock their colleagues. Three current or former members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. It’s possible resignations could create new vacancies. It’s not known if the Council can assemble the required 10 members — out of 15 total — to conduct business Wednesday. Raphael Sonenshein — who heads the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles — calls the situation chaotic.