LA District Attorney Declines To Prosecute Chappelle Attacker

The Los Angeles County District Attorney is declining to prosecute the man who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle.

D-A George Gascon will not file any criminal charges. He’s instead sending the case to the L-A City Attorney for possible misdemeanor charges. The suspect is behind bars after tackling the comedian on Tuesday night. The man was reportedly armed with a knife.

Twenty-three-year-old Isaiah Lee was booked for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The D-A’s office says that while criminal conduct occurred, they believe it “did not constitute felony conduct.” It comes at a time when Gascon is facing a recall effort for not prosecuting many high-profile cases.