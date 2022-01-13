La Feria High School Coach Arraigned In Connection With Deadly Hit And Run

A La Feria High School football coach has pleaded not guilty to charges in the hit-and-run death of a La Feria man last fall.

The plea from 55-year-old Jaime Carlos Guerra comes about a month-and-a-half after he was indicted on charges of accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Guerra is accused of hitting 37-year-old Robin Lee Hernandez as he was walking on the I-2 frontage road in La Feria early the morning of October 30th.

Police say Guerra kept on going, and a couple days later took his pickup truck to an auto shop to repair damage to the front passenger side of the truck. Guerra has been scheduled to stand trial February 22nd.