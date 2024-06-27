La Feria ISD Budgets For First In-House Police Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A new school year budget has been approved for the La Feria school district, and it includes funds for an in-house police department.

The La Feria ISD school board this week approved a $37 million budget that sets aside $500,000 to start up a district police department. $160,000 of that is school district money with the rest coming from state and federal funds. But also to help create the new department, district operating costs are being cut 5 percent, and 15 teaching jobs are being eliminated.

The budget will fund a police chief and four officers, along with police vehicles and weapons.