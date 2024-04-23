La Grulla Set To Call Special Mayoral Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city commission of the tiny Starr County town of La Grulla has called a special meeting for Wednesday to call a special election. The city needs a new mayor after now-former mayor Laura Patricia Solis resigned earlier this month – a resignation prompted by a new policy in place in the La Joya school district.

The state-appointed Board of Managers overseeing the La Joya ISD recently voted to prohibit school administrators from holding elected office in a county that has contract business with the district.

Solis is a La Joya elementary school principal. The two members of the La Grulla City Commission are to meet Wednesday to set a date for the special mayoral election.