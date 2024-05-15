La Grulla Sets Date For Special Mayoral Election

The special election to elect a new mayor for the small Starr County town of La Grulla will be held in July. The city has set Tuesday July 23rd as the date.

La Grulla needs a new mayor after now-former mayor Laura Patricia Solis resigned last month – a resignation prompted by a new policy put in place in the La Joya school district.

The state-appointed Board of Managers overseeing the La Joya ISD voted to prohibit school administrators from holding elected office in a county that has contract business with the district. Solis is a La Joya elementary school principal.